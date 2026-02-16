Sensex jumps 149 pts; pharma shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in mid-morning trade, recovering from early losses amid volatile conditions as value buying in select sectors lent support. The Nifty traded above the 25,500 level. Pharma shares advanced after declining in the previous two trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 149.12 points or 0.18% to 82,775.88. The Nifty 50 index rose 58 points or 0.23% to 25,528.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.20%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,628 shares rose and 2,364 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.

Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves fell to $717.6 billion as of February 6, 2026, dropping by $6.71 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Meanwhile, data showed a dip in foreign currency assets (FCAs), which declined by $7.66 billion to $570.05 billion during the week. Gold holdings also recorded a sharp drop by $14.2 billion to $123.47 billion. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $132 million to $18.82 billion. Indias reserve tranche position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) edged down by $32 million to $4.71 billion. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.85% to 22,382.50. The index shed 0.23% over the previous two trading sessions.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 5.43%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 5.26%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.93%), Biocon (up 1.43%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.21%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.15%), Cipla (up 0.9%), Mankind Pharma (up 0.85%), Lupin (up 0.81%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.67%) jumped. Stocks in Spotlight: Tenneco Clean Air India declined 3.69% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.21% to Rs 118.68 crore despite 14.23% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1285.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Natco Pharma surged 12.03% after the company received approval for Semaglutide from Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India.

HFCL shed 0.60%. The company announced that it has secured an export order worth approximately $4.67 million (around Rs 42.34 crore) from a reputed international customer for the supply of optical fiber cables. Global Markets: Asian shares consolidated recent gains on Monday amid thin trading due to the Lunar New Year holiday, while weak economic data from Japan weighed on sentiment in that market. Markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States were closed, keeping activity in currencies, commodities, and bond markets largely subdued. Japan reported that its economy grew just 0.1% on an annualized basis in the December quarter, much lower than expectations, mainly due to lower government spending.

The weak data highlights the challenges facing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and may strengthen the case for additional government spending to support growth. Wall Street markets were mostly steady on Friday after January inflation data came in largely in line with expectations. The S&P 500 ended flat at 6,836.17 points. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 49,500.93 points. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that consumer prices rose 0.2% in January compared to the previous month and increased 2.4% compared to a year earlier. The inflation numbers offered only limited support to stocks, as hopes of lower interest rates were offset by ongoing concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on businesses.