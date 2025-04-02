NSE SME ATC Energies System's debut fizzles like a weak battery

Shares of ATC Energies System were trading at Rs 101.65 on the NSE, a discount of 13.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 118.

The scrip was listed at 107, a discount of 9.32% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 107 and a low of Rs 101.65. About 3.79 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

ATC Energies System's IPO was subscribed 1.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 March 2025 and it closed on 27 March 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share.

The IPO was for 54,03,600 equity shares comprising fresh issue of upto 43,23,600 equity shares and offer for sale of upto 10,80,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the repayment or prepayment, in full, of the borrowings availed by the company for the purchase of the Noida factory, including land and building; funding the capital expenditure requirements for refurbishment, civil works, and upgrades at the Noida factory; funding the capital expenditure requirements for IT upgrades at the Noida factory, Vasai factory, and its registered office; funding working capital requirements of the company; and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the ATC Energies System on 24 March 2025, raised Rs 10.88 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 9.22 lakh shares at Rs 118 per share to 4 anchor investors.

ATC Energies Systems is dedicated to providing efficient and affordable lithium and Li-ion batteries. With factories in Vasai, Thane, and Noida (NCR), the company utilizes advanced technology and quality testing infrastructure across a combined area of 3,160 sq. meters. Initially supplying mini batteries for the banking industry, ATC Energies has expanded its product range to include batteries of all sizes for various industries. The company adheres to strict safety and quality standards, holding multiple ISO certifications and RoHS compliance. As of 28 February 2025, the company had 81 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 22.49 crore and net profit of Rs 5.77 crore for the period ended 30 September 2024.

