Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC

Ashok Leyland announced that the Board of Directors of Optare PLC had allotted 649,63,55,352 ordinary shares of 0.001 each at an issue price of 0.006927 each (i.e. at a premium of 0.005927 per share) to the company at their meeting held on 01 April 2025.

Post allotment the shareholding of the company in Optare PLC has increased by 0.41%i.e. from 92.59% to 93%.

