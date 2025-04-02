Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC

Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC


Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Ashok Leyland announced that the Board of Directors of Optare PLC had allotted 649,63,55,352 ordinary shares of 0.001 each at an issue price of 0.006927 each (i.e. at a premium of 0.005927 per share) to the company at their meeting held on 01 April 2025.

Post allotment the shareholding of the company in Optare PLC has increased by 0.41%i.e. from 92.59% to 93%.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

