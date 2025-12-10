Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon bags MDO contract for Pottangi Bauxite Mines

Dilip Buildcon bags MDO contract for Pottangi Bauxite Mines

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company for development and operation of Pottangi Bauxite Mines along with Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and allied facilities. The contract worth Rs 5,000 crore entails EPC works for 3 years and mining for balance 22 years.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

