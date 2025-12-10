Dilip Buildcon bags MDO contract for Pottangi Bauxite Mines

Dilip Buildcon has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company for development and operation of Pottangi Bauxite Mines along with Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and allied facilities. The contract worth Rs 5,000 crore entails EPC works for 3 years and mining for balance 22 years.

