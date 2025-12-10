Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swiggy launches QIP with floor price of Rs 390.51/share

Swiggy launches QIP with floor price of Rs 390.51/share

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Swiggy informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 390.51 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

The floor price of Rs 390.51 is at a discount of 1.87% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 397.95 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

Swiggy is Indias pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by over 6.9 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26, widening from a net loss of Rs 626 crore in Q2 FY25. Despite the loss, the company recorded strong top-line growth, with revenue from operations rising 54.42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,561 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Swiggy rose 0.82% to Rs 401.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

