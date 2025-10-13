BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avantel Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Bharat Bijlee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2025.

BLS International Services Ltd lost 9.70% to Rs 304.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 191.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 482.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month. Kaynes Technology India Ltd dropped 4.85% to Rs 6756.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29370 shares in the past one month. Bharat Bijlee Ltd slipped 4.21% to Rs 3180.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2446 shares in the past one month.