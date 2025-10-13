Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avantel Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Bharat Bijlee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2025.

Avantel Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Bharat Bijlee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2025.

BLS International Services Ltd lost 9.70% to Rs 304.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 191.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 482.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd dropped 4.85% to Rs 6756.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29370 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd slipped 4.21% to Rs 3180.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2446 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jio Financial arm bags tolling services contract for MLFF road projects

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story