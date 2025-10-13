Stallion India Fluorochemicals hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 11 Cr

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit an upper circuit of 10% to Rs 336.65 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 11.42 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 0.85 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 56.24% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 105.56 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Sequentially, the companys standalone net profit increased by 10.23%, while revenue declined by 4.44%.

Total expenses increased 34.24% to Rs 90.52 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 67.43 crore in Q2 FY25. cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 79.26 crore (up 26.51% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.35 crore (up 473.17% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 15.24 crore in Q2 FY26, significantly higher than Rs 0.55 crore reported in Q2 FY25. On half-year basis, the company's net profit soared 134.95% to Rs 21.78 crore on 53.51% increase in revenue to Rs 216.04 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) is into the business of selling refrigerant, industrial gases and related products. Its primary business consists of debulking, blending, and processing of refrigerant and industrial gases; selling pre-filled cans and small cylinders/containers. The company has four facilities located in Khalapur (Maharashtra), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana), and Panvel (Maharashtra). Each of these facilities is designed and equipped to store gases in a controlled environment, ensuring adherence to the safety standards.