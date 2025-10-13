Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stallion India Fluorochemicals hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 11 Cr

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 11 Cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit an upper circuit of 10% to Rs 336.65 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 11.42 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 0.85 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 56.24% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 105.56 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Sequentially, the companys standalone net profit increased by 10.23%, while revenue declined by 4.44%.

Total expenses increased 34.24% to Rs 90.52 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 67.43 crore in Q2 FY25. cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 79.26 crore (up 26.51% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.35 crore (up 473.17% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 15.24 crore in Q2 FY26, significantly higher than Rs 0.55 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit soared 134.95% to Rs 21.78 crore on 53.51% increase in revenue to Rs 216.04 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) is into the business of selling refrigerant, industrial gases and related products. Its primary business consists of debulking, blending, and processing of refrigerant and industrial gases; selling pre-filled cans and small cylinders/containers. The company has four facilities located in Khalapur (Maharashtra), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana), and Panvel (Maharashtra). Each of these facilities is designed and equipped to store gases in a controlled environment, ensuring adherence to the safety standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Vodafone Idea slips as SC defers AGR plea hearing

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story