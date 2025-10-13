Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Indo Thai Securities locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 395.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 218.58% to Rs 14.40 crore on 154.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 19.44 crore in Q2 FY26, marking threefold jump from Rs 5.58 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses increased 3.84% to Rs 4.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 4.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Fees and commission expenses was at Rs 0.95 crore (down 18.1% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 1.77 crore (up 3.51% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 0.44 crore (up 57.14% YoY) during the period under review.
Indo Thai Securities, the flagship company of the Indo Thai Group, is a growing financial services provider based in Indore. The company caters to corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors, offers comprehensive broking and clearing services across equity, derivatives, and commodity segments as a member of NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX, and NCDEX.
