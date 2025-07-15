Key Corp standalone net profit declines 6.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.60% to Rs 8.09 crore

Net profit of Key Corp declined 6.09% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.098.5797.4097.907.888.397.878.387.878.38

