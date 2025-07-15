India to become third largest economy in 2027 says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, addressed the National One District One Product (ODOP) 2024 Award ceremony in New Delhi yesterday. He noted that India is like an oasis in a desert in a tumultuous world and is the fastest growing large economy in the world today. He said India will become the third largest economy in 2027. He added that the states, the population, and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi together have made this growth story possible.

