G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 162.86 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 3.69% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 162.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 152.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales162.86152.40 7 OPM %18.9720.64 -PBDT35.7634.82 3 PBT34.5633.32 4 NP25.8624.94 4

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

