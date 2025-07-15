G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 162.86 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 3.69% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 162.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 152.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.162.86152.4018.9720.6435.7634.8234.5633.3225.8624.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News