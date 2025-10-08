Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares decline

Media shares witnessed selling pressure for third consecutive trading session.
At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 49.58 points or 0.06% to 81,877.17. The Nifty 50 index lost 45.45 points or 0.16% to 25,064.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.28%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,752 shares rose and 2,319 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index declined 1.18% to 1,564.45. The index fell 2.52% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Nazara Technologies (down 2.59%), D B Corp (down 2.07%), Sun TV Network (down 1.95%), Saregama India (down 1.89%) and Prime Focus (down 1.57%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.86%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.43%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.20% to 6.497 from the previous close of 6.510.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7825 compared with its close of 88.7725 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.40% to Rs 122,806.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.25% to 98.85.
The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.39% to 4.115.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 52 cents or 0.79% to $65.97 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SML Isuzu advanced 1.44% after the companys commercial vehicle production jumped 21.55% to 1,049 units in September 2025, compared with 863 units produced in September 2024.
Lodha Developers declined 1.43%. The company reported pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 6.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,290 crore in Q2 FY25.
