Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Graphite India Ltd, IFCI Ltd, HEG Ltd, MMTC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 October 2025.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 547.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 90.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.27% to Rs.367.15. Volumes stood at 17.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd recorded volume of 89.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.66% to Rs.595.25. Volumes stood at 5.93 lakh shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd registered volume of 544.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.14% to Rs.58.40. Volumes stood at 31.94 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 30.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.31% to Rs.522.55. Volumes stood at 4.99 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd saw volume of 166.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.25% to Rs.70.59. Volumes stood at 16.94 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

