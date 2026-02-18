Sensex, Nifty trade near flat line; metal shares rally

At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 65.36 points or 0.06% to 83,398.16. The Nifty 50 index declined 16.85 points or 0.07% to 25,707.15.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.33%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,101 shares rose and 1,865 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.17% to 12.27. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,729, at a premium of 21.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,707.15.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.40 crore contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 1.20 crore contracts was seen at the 25,700 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.30% to 11,982. The index declined 1.06% in the past consecutive trading session.
Hindustan Copper (up 3.35%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.32%), Tata Steel (up 3.05%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.32%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.53%), Jindal Steel (up 1.27%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.05%), Vedanta (up 1.04%), JSW Steel (up 0.92%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.75%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Trishakti Industries rose 0.13%. The company announced that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 42 lakh from Larsen and Toubro. The contract is for hiring of machines with manpower and is to be executed immediately, with a duration of five months. The broad commercial consideration for the contract stands at Rs 42 lakh.
Dilip Buildcon rose 3.16% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Gujarat. The tender, floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, is valued at Rs 702 crore.
The project involves the construction of a flood protection embankment on the Narmada River in the Bharuch District. Executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, the project is scheduled for completion within a 24-month timeframe.
Bharti Airtel rose 0.21%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Airtel Money, has received a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Financial Company [Type II-NBFC-ND (ICC)].
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content