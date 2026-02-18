Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 702 crore project in Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon rose 3.07% to Rs 448.35 after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Gujarat.

The tender, floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, is valued at Rs 702 crore.

The project involves the construction of a flood protection embankment on the Narmada River in the Bharuch District. Executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, the project is scheduled for completion within a 24-month timeframe.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.