Sensex, Nifty trade with mild gains; European mrkt advance

IT, realty and consumer durables shares advanced while media, auto and pharma shares declined.
At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, climbed 90.46 points or 0.11% to 84,695.19. The Nifty 50 index added 57.05 points or 0.22% to 25,877.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,623 shares rose and 2,401 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) (up 3.04%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 3.04%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.77%), Infosys (up 1.48%) and Hindalco Industries (up 1.26%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (down 2.88%), Powergrid Corporation of India (down 1.72%), NTPC (down 1.04%), Mahindra% Mahindra (down 0.87%) and Bajaj-Auto (down 0.84%) were the major Nifty50 losers.
Max Healthcare Institute jumped 3.04% after the company announced that its board has approved the acquisition of of 100% equity stake in Yerawada Properties Private (YPPL), Pune, Maharashtra.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 2.88% after the company announced that the US FDA, post an audit, has determined the Baska facility inspection classification as Official Action Indicated (OAI).
IPO Update:
KSH International received bids for 53,72,991 shares as against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Thursday (18 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 December 2025 and it will close on 18 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 365 and 384 per share.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Shares of asset management companies jumped on Wednesday after SEBI on Wednesday (17 December 2025) decided to lower mutual fund expense ratio limits, now termed the Base Expense Ratio or BER. The BER will exclude all statutory levies such as GST, stamp duty, SEBI fees and exchange charges.
Nippon Life India Asset Management surged 4.64%. HDFC Asset Management Company surged 6.68%. UTI Asset Management Company gained 2.24%. Nuvama Wealth Management rose 1.96%. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC advanced 1.36%, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services rallied 4.18%.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 1.07%. The company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (ionic buffered solution).
Bajaj Electricals added 0.20%. The company announced that its management has decided to enter into the solar solutions business as a new and additional line under its Lighting Solutions segment.
Aurobindo Pharma advanced 1.57%. The company said that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has completed the inspection of APL Healthcares Unit-IV, wholly owned subsidiary, located at Palchur village, Andhra Pradesh (AP). At the end of the current inspection, a Form 483 was issued with 5 observations which are procedural in nature.
Antony Waste Handling Cell zoomed 14.88% after its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, has bagged two contracts for collection & transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW) in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total value of the contracts is around Rs 1,330 crore.
GMR Power and Urban Infra shed 0.31%. The company said that its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore through the issuance of equity shares and convertible warrants to select investors on a preferential basis.
Global Markets:
Most of European market advanced as traders prepare for central bank decisions today.
Most Asian stocks fell on Thursday, led by renewed weakness in technology stocks as lingering concerns over stretched artificial intelligence valuations resurfaced. Investor sentiment was further dampened by expectations of a hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan, adding to regional market pressure.
Artificial intelligence-related stocks dragged indexes after a media report stated that Oracles primary investor, Blue Owl Capital, has pulled out from funding one of its data center projects.
Over in Asia, the Bank of Japan will kick off its two-day meeting, with the central bank expected to raise rates to 0.75% Friday, its highest level in 30 years.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 down 1.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite seeing the largest loss of 1.81%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.47%.
Traders are awaiting the release of the U.S. consumer price index reading for November, due Thursday morning. It will mark the first consumer inflation report issued to the public since the government shutdown ended last month. Media reports stated that the headline inflation is expected to have grown at a pace of 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
