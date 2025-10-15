Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Shares of Sula Vineyards declined 1.27% to Rs 295.75 after the company reported a 1.1% fall in net revenue to Rs 139.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 141.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from the companys own brands declined 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.1 crore in Q2 FY26, impacted by route-to-market disruption in Telangana due to retail license expiry in Nov25. Excluding Telangana, own brands posted low single-digit growth.

Sula reported steady revenue in Q2 FY26 amid a subdued macro environment.

The company's wine tourism segment posted revenue of Rs 13.2 crore in Q2 FY26, up 7.7% as against Rs 12.2 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher footfalls, improved occupancy (77% vs 74% LY), increased spend per guest, record single-day revenues during peak events, and the launch of the new premium resort, The Haven by Sula, supported by a healthy grape harvest.