Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.42%, NIFTY Crashes 1.39%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.42% at 37354.6 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd fell 3.58%, HCL Technologies Ltd slipped 3.04% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 2.91%. The Nifty IT index has increased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 11.19% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.66% and Nifty Services Sector index is down 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.39% to close at 24578.35 while the SENSEX has declined 1.55% to close at 81148.22 today.

