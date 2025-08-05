Sensex settles 308 pts lower; oil & gas shares slide

The key equity benchmarks ended with moderate cuts today, pressured by mixed Q1 earnings and renewed global jitters after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on India. The Nifty settled a tad below the 24,650 mark. Oil & gas, pharma and FMCG shares declined, while auto and metal shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 308.47 points or 0.38% to 80,710.25. The Nifty 50 index declined 73.20 points or 0.30% to 24,649.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.27%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,752 shares rose and 2,294 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.13% to 11.71. Trump Tariffs: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his plans to significantly raise tariffs on Indian exports to the country. "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, but they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits, Trump reportedly wrote on a social media platform. India said it was being 'targeted by the U.S. and the European Union over its imports of Russian oil after U.S. President Donald Trump, in an overnight social media post, threatened New Delhi with much steeper tariffs.

India began importing oil from Russia only after traditional supplies were diverted to Europe following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, the Indian foreign ministry reportedly said in a statement. The ministry stated that it was revealing that the very nations criticizing Indianamely the EU and the U.S.were themselves engaging in trade with Russia. The EUs bilateral trade with Russia stood at 67.5 billion euros ($78.1 billion) in 2024, while its services trade in 2023 was at 17.2 billion euros, according to European Commission data. Citing that data, India said the blocs trade was significantly more than Indias total trade with Russia.

Economy The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index edged up to 60.5 in July 2025 from 60.4 in June, indicating a sustained expansion in the countrys services sector. Indian service providers reported a notable improvement in international demand, securing new business from Asia, Canada, Europe, the UAE, and the US. The pace of expansion in external sales was sharp, marking the second-fastest growth in a year, trailing only Mays performance. The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index was up fractionally from 61.0 in June to 61.1 in July, indicating a sharp rate of expansion that was the quickest since April 2024.

New Listing: Shares of Aditya Infotech were at Rs 1,084 on the BSE, representing a premium of 60.59 % compared with the issue price of Rs 675. The scrip was listed at Rs 1,018, exhibiting a premium of 50.81% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 1,104.20 and a low of Rs 1,014.65. On the BSE, over 19.04 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Laxmi India Finance were at Rs 134 on the BSE, representing a discount of 15.19% compared with the issue price of Rs 158. The scrip was listed at Rs 136, exhibiting a discount of 13.92% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 146.70 and a low of Rs 133. On the BSE, over 7.67 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure received bids for 37,34,26,745 shares as against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:36 IST on Tuesday (5 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 23.28 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index dropped 1.04% to 11,035.85. The index rose 0.87% in the past trading session. Mahanagar Gas (down 2.56%), Petronet LNG (down 1.93%), GAIL (India) (down 1.72%), Adani Total Gas (down 1.5%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.47%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.33%), Reliance Industries (down 1.3%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.9%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.72%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.15%) fell.

On the other hand, Castrol India (up 1.14%), Oil India (up 1.04%) and Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.82%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Godfrey Phillips India soared 9.99% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 55.89% to Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 228.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 36.54% year-on-year to Rs 1,486.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Angel One shed 0.99%. The brokers client base jumped 28.18% to 33.06 million in July 2025, compared with 25.79 million in the same month last year. Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.04% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 10.3% to Rs 824.75 crore despite of 4.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7791.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Azad Engineering jumped 4.03% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 73.59% to Rs 29.72 crore on 39.30% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 137.09 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. GPT Infraprojects jumped 2.40% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 39.84% to Rs 23.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 23.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 29.33% YoY to Rs 312.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The Anup Engineering declined 1.34% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 16.71% to Rs 26.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 31.53 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 20.96% to Rs 175.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Delta Corp dropped 1.55%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.89% to Rs 29.46 crore on 3.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 184.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Siemens Energy India rose 0.36%. The company reported an 80% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 263 crore in Q3 June 2025. Revenue from operations grew 20% YoY to Rs 1,785 crore, supported by healthy order execution and a strong backlog. Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 2.30%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.18% to Rs 156.63 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 134.54 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 9.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,710.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

DLF fell 1.81%. The company reported an 18.13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 762.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 645.61 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 99.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,716.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Global Markets: European markets traded higher on Tuesday as investors absorbed a fresh wave of corporate earnings ahead of the release of final regional activity data. Asian shares ended higher, marking a second straight day of gains, as investor optimism grew that the Federal Reserve will take steps to support the worlds largest economy.

A few Bank of Japan board members said the central bank would consider resuming interest rate increases if trade friction de-escalates, minutes of its June policy meeting reportedly showed on Tuesday. At the June 16-17 meeting, the BOJ kept interest rates steady at 0.5% and decided to decelerate the pace of its balance sheet drawdown next year, signaling its preference to move cautiously in removing remnants of its massive stimulus. Meanwhile, South Koreas consumer prices rose 2.1% in July from a year earlier, slightly slower than the rise of 2.2% in June, government data showed on Tuesday. On Wall Street, all three major averages soared into the green on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recouping its losses from Fridays session.