Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 43.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 43.80% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.30% to Rs 273.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 422.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.273.12422.164.279.8220.0339.7015.8537.3014.5125.82

