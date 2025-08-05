MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 144.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 154.41 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 144.02% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.154.41126.0018.3813.1723.1812.3514.816.2110.814.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News