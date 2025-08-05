Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 144.02% in the June 2025 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 144.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 154.41 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 144.02% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales154.41126.00 23 OPM %18.3813.17 -PBDT23.1812.35 88 PBT14.816.21 138 NP10.814.43 144

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 26.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 95.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 70.56% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story