Zinka Logistics Solutions consolidated net profit rises 17.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Zinka Logistics Solutions rose 17.54% to Rs 33.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.81% to Rs 143.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.143.6192.1728.169.0755.0613.7645.746.8133.7028.67

