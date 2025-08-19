Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

The key equity indices continued to trade with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Oil & gas shares extended gains for the two trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 143.77 points or 0.17% to 81,414.24. The Nifty 50 index rose 36.90 points or 0.15% to 24,914.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,250 shares rose and 1,363 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle were currently trading at Rs 528.05 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 517. The scrip was listed at Rs 508, exhibiting a discount of 1.74% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 533.40 and a low of Rs 508.60. On the BSE, over 3.18 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.91% to 11,118.25. The index added 1.09% in the previous two trading session.

Reliance Industries (up 2.06%), Petronet LNG (up 1.57%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.65%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.56%), Oil India (up 0.54%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.41%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.4%), GAIL (India) (up 0.13%), Castrol India (up 0.04%) added. On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas (down 0.81%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.68%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.53%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) shed 0.23%. The company announced that it has bagged a repeat order worth approximately 5.12 million Bahraini Dinars (around Rs 118 crore) from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.