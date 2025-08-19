BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle were currently trading at Rs 528.05 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 517.

The scrip was listed at Rs 508, exhibiting a discount of 1.74% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 533.40 and a low of Rs 508.60. On the BSE, over 3.18 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle was subscribed 2.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2025 and it closed on 13 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 492 and 517 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 820 crore, along with an offer for sale of 1,39,39,063 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 720.65 crore by existing shareholders, including Accel India III (Mauritius), Saama Capital II, and Kalaari Capital Partners Opportunity Fund, among others. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 750 crore for funding working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,47,61,977 equity shares, aggregating to 18.28% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 16.36%.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle is a leading digital-first omni-channel jewellery brand in India, offering diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewellery across diverse price ranges. As of March 2025, it operates 275 stores nationwide and provides over 7,400 designs online. The company focuses on modern, unique designs for customers aged 25-45 and boasts a strong omni-channel market share of around 30%. It runs three manufacturing facilities and plans to expand with 290+ new stores by 2027. Ahead of the IPO, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle on Friday, 8 August 2025, raised Rs 693.29 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.34 crore shares at Rs 517 each to 20 anchor investors.