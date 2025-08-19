Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 4th day; oil & gas shares in demand

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains today, extending their winning streak to a fourth straight session, as investor sentiment was buoyed by optimism surrounding potential GST reforms and positive signals from ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The Nifty settled above 24,950 mark. Oil & gas, media and auto shares advanced while pharma and financial services shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 370.64 points or 0.46% to 81,644.39. The Nifty 50 index added 103.70 points or 0.42% to 24,980.65. In the past four trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.75% and 2.01%, respectively.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.97% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.97%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,639 shares rose and 1,425 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.45% to 11.79. New Listing: Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle were at Rs 546 on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.61% compared with the issue price of Rs 517. The scrip was listed at Rs 508.80, a discount of 1.59% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 564 and a low of Rs 508.60. On the BSE, over 9.46 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Patel Retail received bids for 4,05,68,564 shares as against 78,15,612 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.19 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global received bids for 1,90,76,548 shares as against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.67 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Gem Aromatics received bids for 70,20,658 shares as against 97,82,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:18 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.72 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikram Solar received bids for 5,34,11,985 shares as against 4,53,61,650 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.18 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 1.66% to 11,200.35. The index added 1.09% in the previous two trading session. Petronet LNG (up 3.38%), Reliance Industries (up 2.77%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.52%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.21%), Gujarat Gas (up 1.81%), Oil India (up 1.68%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.24%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.86%), GAIL (India) (up 0.68%) and Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.67%) added.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas (down 0.2%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.11%) and Mahanagar Gas (down 0.08%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Hindustan Zinc rose 0.50%. The company said that its board has approved to set up a tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, aimed at recovering metals from the tailing dumps. The said project is part of the companys plan to double its production capacity. The new plant, with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), will be developed with an investment up to Rs 3,823 crore and is targeted for completion within 28 months from the zero date.

HLE Glascoat hit an upper circuit of 20% after announcing the successful completion of its strategic European acquisition. In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, HLE Surface Technologies GmbH, finalized the acquisition of specific assets of Germany-based Omeras GmbH, along with all shares of its subsidiary Omerastore GmbH, The acquisition, valued at 2.75 million euros. This acquisition provides HLE Glascoat immediate access to fast-growing infrastructure sectors such as transport, tunnels, clean rooms, renewable energy storage, and water/wastewater management. Additionally, HLE Glascoat plans to leverage Omeras's well-established customer network to expand into emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America with its modular tank solutions.

SPML Infra shed 0.99%. The company has announced it has received an order worth Rs 1,073 crore project from the Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the city's water supply system under the Government of Indias AMRUT 2.0 initiative. Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 2.11%. The company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Macitentan tablets, 10 mg. Vedanta jumped 2.64% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 21 August 2025, to consider a second interim dividend for FY2025-26. Kilburn Engineering advanced 1.47% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive master agreement with Komline-Sanderson Corporation (KSC), a New Jersey-based global provider of process and environmental equipment.

Inox Wind (IWL) added 3.15% after the company announced the sale of its stake worth approximately Rs 175 crore in its EPC subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL), to investors at a valuation of nearly Rs 7,400 crore. Global Markets: European markets advanced on Tuesday after prospects of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised hopes of easing tensions. Most Asian markets ended lower as traders digested the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, aimed at stopping the Moscow-Kyiv conflict. In a social media post late on Monday, Trump said he had called Putin and begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three Presidents.

Investors are also closely watching the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference between August 21 and 23, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak, could offer more clarity on the economic outlook and the central bank's policy framework. Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks ended the day near the flatline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34.30 points, or 0.08%, to close at 44,911.82. The S&P 500 closed down 0.01% and ended at 6,449.15, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.03% to settle at 21,629.77. Data on Friday showed that while retail sales were increasing broadly as anticipated, consumer sentiment overall had taken a hit from mounting inflation fears. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to the lowest reading since December 2022.