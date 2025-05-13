Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everlon Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Everlon Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net loss of Everlon Financials reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.13% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 13.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.832.52 52 13.1110.11 30 OPM %-137.60183.73 -14.4289.42 - PBDT-5.274.65 PL 4.299.14 -53 PBT-5.304.62 PL 4.199.06 -54 NP-5.683.73 PL 1.198.00 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Kellton Tech Solutions approves FCCB issuance of USD 10 mln

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

India Ratings affirms ratings of SBFC Finance at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Information Technology stocks slide

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story