Sasken Technologies announces strategic partnership with Microsoft

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sasken Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft through the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP). This collaboration, enhanced by Sasken's recent acquisition of Borqs Technologies' Connected Devices business, positions Sasken at the forefront of intelligent device innovation. By combining Sasken's expanded capabilities with Microsoft's foundational platform, this alliance will empower OEMs and ODMs to fast-track creation and launch of cutting-edge, next-generation smart devices.

The Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of intelligent & secure collaboration devices by bringing together hardware partners, solution providers, and system integrators. By collaborating with MDEP, Sasken will bring enhanced product engineering expertise, strengthened by Borqs' connected device portfolio and chipset partnerships, combined with its strengths in embedded systems, IoT, and lifecycle services, enabling faster innovation, reduced complexity, and superior user experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

