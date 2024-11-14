Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.85 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales rise 2823.40% to Rs 41.22 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2823.40% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.221.41 2823 OPM %24.87-241.84 -PBDT7.45-3.55 LP PBT6.80-4.10 LP NP6.85-4.41 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

