Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.69% to Rs 111.47 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 21.05% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.69% to Rs 111.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.4768.108.967.155.454.291.862.421.381.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News