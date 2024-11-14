Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.69% to Rs 111.47 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 21.05% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.69% to Rs 111.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.4768.10 64 OPM %8.967.15 -PBDT5.454.29 27 PBT1.862.42 -23 NP1.381.14 21
