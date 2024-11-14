Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 81.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 14 2024
Sales decline 4.26% to Rs 32.10 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 81.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 32.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.1033.53 -4 OPM %1.006.92 -PBDT0.562.51 -78 PBT0.372.42 -85 NP0.392.10 -81

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

