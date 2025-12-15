SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

SEPC announced its association with the JARPLVAT Consortium in connection with the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project located in the Sohagpur Area, District Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.
The Company has entered into agreements with M/s Jai Ambey Roadlines and Avinash Transport, who together form the JARPLVAT Consortium, for a mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields.
The aggregate contract value under various contracts is Rs 3,299.51 crore, with an estimated project tenure of ~10 years.Scope of work includes: h Supply of materials h Supply and deployment of machinery and manpower h Project management and consultancy services h Other associated services as per the agreed scope
SEPC's role is structured to support execution across the lifecycle of the mining operation.
