Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 464.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sequent Scientific rose 464.75% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 423.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 368.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.423.99368.6513.1310.6144.3229.3228.8612.2214.742.61

