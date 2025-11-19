GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 3.00 points (or 0.01%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 728.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,156.83 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed Wednesday, tracking Wall Street declines as concerns about artificial intelligence valuations continued to pressure tech stocks.

Also Read

In Japan, concern over ballooning government spending plans has sent long-end bonds sliding and yields to record highs.

A 20-year auction later on Wednesday will be closely watched and benchmark 10-year yields hit a 17-year top of 1.765%. On Wall Street, stocks fell again on Tuesday as technology shares continued to retreat on concerns about valuations of artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 498.50 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 46,091.74. The S&P 500 lost 0.83% to end the day at 6,617.32. It was the broad-based indexs fourth straight losing session, making for its longest slide since August. The Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.21% to finish at 22,432.85. At their lows of the session, the blue-chip Dow was lower by nearly 700 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

A big AI partnership announced Tuesday failed to lift related stocks like such deals have in the past. AI-startup Anthropic said it will spend $30 billion with Microsoft and, in turn, Microsoft and Nvidia will invest billions in Anthropic. Nvidia and Microsoft remained deep in the red following the deal. Simultaneously doubts are growing that the U.S. will cut interest rates again in December and investors worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's falling approval rating could drive fiscal spending and possibly stoke inflation. Domestic Market: The headline equity indices slipped on Tuesday, ending a six-session rally. Weak global markets sparked profit booking as hopes of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December faded, dampening sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of this weeks U.S. jobs data, which is expected to guide the Feds policy outlook.