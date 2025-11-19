Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for equities

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 3.00 points (or 0.01%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 728.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,156.83 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed Wednesday, tracking Wall Street declines as concerns about artificial intelligence valuations continued to pressure tech stocks.

Also Read

Azad Engineering share price gains 5% on inking this deal with P&W Canada

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, MidCap index turn positive; IT, auto stocks aid recovery

Why you need 3 bank accounts - not one - to take control of your money

Groww parent shares drop 6%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

Trump working on '28-point' Russia-Ukraine peace roadmap: What's in it?

In Japan, concern over ballooning government spending plans has sent long-end bonds sliding and yields to record highs.

A 20-year auction later on Wednesday will be closely watched and benchmark 10-year yields hit a 17-year top of 1.765%.

On Wall Street, stocks fell again on Tuesday as technology shares continued to retreat on concerns about valuations of artificial intelligence-related stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 498.50 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 46,091.74. The S&P 500 lost 0.83% to end the day at 6,617.32. It was the broad-based indexs fourth straight losing session, making for its longest slide since August.

The Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.21% to finish at 22,432.85. At their lows of the session, the blue-chip Dow was lower by nearly 700 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

A big AI partnership announced Tuesday failed to lift related stocks like such deals have in the past. AI-startup Anthropic said it will spend $30 billion with Microsoft and, in turn, Microsoft and Nvidia will invest billions in Anthropic. Nvidia and Microsoft remained deep in the red following the deal.

Simultaneously doubts are growing that the U.S. will cut interest rates again in December and investors worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's falling approval rating could drive fiscal spending and possibly stoke inflation.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices slipped on Tuesday, ending a six-session rally. Weak global markets sparked profit booking as hopes of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December faded, dampening sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of this weeks U.S. jobs data, which is expected to guide the Feds policy outlook.

Tuesdays session saw added volatility due to the weekly derivatives expiry. The mood eased even though reports suggested progress in negotiations on a possible India-U.S. trade pact. The Nifty closed below 25,950, weighed down by IT and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 277.93 points or 0.33% to 84,673.02. The Nifty 50 index lost 103.40 points or 0.40% to 25,910.05. In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex rose 2.08% while the Nifty added 2.04%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

Nucleus Software reappoints Parag Bhise as CEO

KSB Ltd Slides 9.43%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 0.21%

Azad Engg jumps on inking long-term strategic pact with Pratt & Whitney Canada

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story