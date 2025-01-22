Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sequent Scientific receives CCI approval for composite scheme of amalgamation

Sequent Scientific receives CCI approval for composite scheme of amalgamation

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sequent Scientific announced that the Competition Commission of India vide its letter dated 21 January 2025 has approved the composite Scheme of amalgamation amongst Sequent Scientific, Symed Labs, Vandana Life Sciences, Appcure Labs, Vindhya Pharma (India), S.V. Labs, Vindhya Organics, Viyash Life Sciences, Geninn Life Sciences and Sequent Research and their respective shareholders and the creditors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon announces cessation of director

Board of Polycab India approves appointment of directors

Market turns rangebound; European mrkt advance

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 27.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story