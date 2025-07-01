Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Services exports up 9.6% on year in May-25, services imports contract 1.1%

Services exports up 9.6% on year in May-25, services imports contract 1.1%

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during May 2025, services exports came in at US$ 32.45 billion, up 9.6% on year while services imports contracted by 1.1% on year to US$ 16.69 billion. Services exports and imports fell 1.20% and 1.30% respectively on monthly basis. Net services export earnings also dropped by 1.10% on month to US$ 15.78 billion during the month.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

