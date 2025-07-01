Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.2% in May

RBI stated that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.20 per cent in May 2025 from 9.26 per cent in April 2025. The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs dropped marginally to 9.69 per cent in May 2025 from 9.70 per cent in April 2025.

1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs moderated to 8.90 per cent in June 2025 from 8.95 per cent in May 2025.

The share of External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) linked loans in total outstanding floating rate rupee loans of SCBs was 61.6 per cent at end-March 2025 (60.6 per cent at end-December 2024), while that of MCLR linked loans was 34.9 per cent (35.9 per cent at end-December 2024).