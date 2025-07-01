Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen strengthens to 2-week high

Yen strengthens to 2-week high

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen strengthened toward 143.5 per US dollar on Tuesday, reaching its highest level in over two weeks. The move came despite renewed trade tensions, as President Trump threatened fresh tariffs on Japanese goods and criticized Japans reluctance to buy US rice. A weakening US dollar, driven by concerns over fiscal health and trade policy uncertainty, further supported the yen. Meanwhile, Japans Tankan survey surprised markets with a rise in business sentiment among large manufacturers, reflecting domestic resilience. Investors now await the outcome of upcoming trade talks, with a key tariff deadline looming next week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We could be entering uncharted territory in the global financial system as USD's primacy and safe-haven status are being challenged, alerts RBI

Nifty trades above 25,500 level; media shares decline

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.2% in May

Raymond Realty makes market debut after demerger

NMDC slides after iron ore price cut; new rates effective 1 July

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story