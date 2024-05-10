Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 136.17 crore

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems declined 43.05% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 136.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.52% to Rs 11.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 353.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales136.17115.31 18 353.68278.48 27 OPM %4.093.79 -5.886.75 - PBDT5.508.31 -34 19.2116.57 16 PBT4.657.73 -40 16.1714.44 12 NP3.446.04 -43 11.7611.04 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Servotech partners for domestic production of EV charger components

Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 71.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Servotech Power bags order from IOCL worth Rs 111 cr

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Servotech Power hits upper circuit on Rs 102-cr order win

Stock alert: Abbott India, Mahanagar Gas, Paytm, Brigade Enterprises

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 22.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Cautiously optimistic: shares eye potential rise at open

Brigade Ent inks pact for Rs 660 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Nexus Select Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 146.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story