Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 43.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 136.17 crore

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems declined 43.05% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 136.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.52% to Rs 11.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 353.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

