R R Kabel consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 1808.11 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel declined 13.41% to Rs 64.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 1808.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1597.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1808.111597.315.257.07102.34115.4786.1499.3964.3874.35

