Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 8.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 4352.07 croreNet profit of Tata Consumer Products declined 8.30% to Rs 290.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 316.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 4352.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3741.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4352.073741.21 16 OPM %15.3314.57 -PBDT612.95576.55 6 PBT464.95494.60 -6 NP290.32316.59 -8
