Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 106.49 crore

Net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System declined 88.24% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 106.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 199.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.49199.675.919.464.8416.820.5315.331.3311.31

