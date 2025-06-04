Coforge update on restructuring of subsidiaries

Coforge has received the revised certified true copy of the Order of Merger issued by the Regional Director of the South East Region on 03 June 2025 dated 28 May 2025 , approving the merger of Coforge Services (CSL), Coforge SmartServe (CSSL), and Coforge SF (SF)step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company (collectively referred to as "Transferor Entities")into Coforge DPA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (referred to as "Transferee Entity"). The company shall make necessary filings with the Registrar of Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, to make the Scheme effective.

