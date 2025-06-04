Rajesh Power Services successfully bids for projects of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power Services has received bid confirmation of Lowest Bid at the L1 Stage, being declared as the Successful Bidder for the following various projects:-



1. Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) at various locations under Kisan Suryoday Yojna (KSY) Scheme of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).

2. Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) in Bodeli & Dabhoi Division under VKY-2 Scheme of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).

3. Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) in Dahod & Lunawada Division under VKY-2 Scheme of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).