SG Mart consolidated net profit declines 1.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of SG Mart declined 1.22% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 1595.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1277.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.72% to Rs 103.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 118.28% to Rs 5856.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2682.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1595.031277.545856.172682.902.322.481.762.3043.2744.79139.4081.8242.0944.48137.3281.3133.1433.55103.4360.94

