SG Mart consolidated net profit declines 1.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.85% to Rs 1595.03 croreNet profit of SG Mart declined 1.22% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 1595.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1277.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.72% to Rs 103.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 118.28% to Rs 5856.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2682.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
