Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.41% to Rs 2107.43 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Capital rose 1.44% to Rs 324.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 319.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 2107.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2204.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1807.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1214.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 8623.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8474.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2107.432204.61 -4 8623.338474.87 2 OPM %71.4176.81 -28.2881.30 - PBDT479.69452.43 6 -2292.551733.31 PL PBT454.99431.89 5 -2375.571648.69 PL NP324.04319.43 1 -1807.461214.39 PL

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

