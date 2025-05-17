Mukand consolidated net profit declines 62.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.67% to Rs 1106.89 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 62.48% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.67% to Rs 1106.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1239.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.92% to Rs 75.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.50% to Rs 4889.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5174.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1106.891239.164889.995174.815.886.695.815.6437.3955.35169.03176.5524.1343.05118.30126.8310.9029.0575.89103.85

