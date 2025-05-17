Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 17527.25 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 3.75% to Rs 1614.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1677.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 17527.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17318.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.93% to Rs 5640.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6060.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 67942.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68589.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

