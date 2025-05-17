Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 17.46% to Rs 28.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1376.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.60% to Rs 77.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 5696.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4828.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1639.161376.55 19 5696.694828.44 18 OPM %3.143.12 -2.973.13 - PBDT40.8736.14 13 119.93124.01 -3 PBT36.8132.17 14 103.26108.10 -4 NP28.4524.22 17 77.4081.13 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 8.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story