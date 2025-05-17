Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 croreNet profit of Shankara Building Products rose 17.46% to Rs 28.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1376.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.60% to Rs 77.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 5696.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4828.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content