Shahi Shipping standalone net profit declines 98.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.61% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of Shahi Shipping declined 98.28% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.61% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.483.0110.0823.260.120.6800.570.010.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News