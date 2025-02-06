Shahi Shipping standalone net profit declines 98.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.61% to Rs 2.48 croreNet profit of Shahi Shipping declined 98.28% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.61% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.483.01 -18 OPM %10.0823.26 -PBDT0.120.68 -82 PBT00.57 -100 NP0.010.58 -98
