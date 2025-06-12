Nifty below 25,150; pharma shares rally for 7th day

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,150 mark. Pharma shares witnessed buying demand for the seventh consecutive trading session. The market was volatile due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 224.24 points or 0.27% to 82,290.90. The Nifty 50 index fell 30.60 points or 0.12% to 25,109.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,714 shares rose and 1,809 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.04% to 22,287.40. The index rallied 4.37% in seven consecutive trading sessions. Ajanta Pharma (up 3.18%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.84%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.76%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.65%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.57%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.5%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.99%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.98%), Natco Pharma (up 0.94%) and Divis Laboratories (up 0.68%) advanced. On the other hand, Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.31%), Granules India (down 0.17%) and Gland Pharma (down 0.03%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: SEPC surged 3.27% after the company secured a letter of award worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra.